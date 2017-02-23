On the Go with Joe at the Home and Garden Show

The 70th annual Portland Home and Garden show starts Thursday and will feature hundreds of booths for home products and services.

Visitors can find home improvement experts, the latest products for around the house, new design ideas for gardens, and more.

Joe V. stopped by the Portland Expo center for a preview of the event, which runs Thursday through Sunday.

In the market for a half-ton, $75,000 dragon? You're in luck! This one is for sale at the Home and Garden Show Here live on Good Day Oregon! pic.twitter.com/Flldsd6KMM — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 23, 2017

The doors open at 11 a.m. and tickets are $10 with children 12 and under admitted for free.

For more details on the event, head to OTShows.com.

