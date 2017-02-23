Fire rips through two businesses in NE Portland

A fire ripped through two local businesses in northeast Portland late Wednesday night, and the owner of one shop says the building was badly damaged.

The fire broke out at the Pie Spot restaurant and the Tails and Trotters meat shop located along Northeast 24th Avenue and Glisan Street just before midnight.

There is no word yet on what may have started the fire.

In an update on the Facebook page for the Pie Spot, workers wrote that no one was injured in the fire but that the building suffered significant damage.

The post also noted that the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

