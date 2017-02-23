Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, February 23

Here are the links and numbers featured on More Good Day Oregon for Thursday, February 23, 2017.

It is a historic destination Pacific Northwest that is just a short drive from the Rose City. The McMenamins Grand Lodge in Forest Grove just got a "grand" upgrade, with 22 new rooms, a fourth bar, and something that will "light up" Grateful Dead fans. To learn more about the Grand Lodge, visit McMenamins.com.

Two stars of the hit TV series “Little People Big World” shared some big news on Facebook. Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took to the social media to announce that she is pregnant. The couple is expecting the child, their first, in September. To follow their pregnancy journey online, head to AujPoj.com.

“So You Think You Can Dance” returns this summer for a 14th season on FOX 12, and the show is looking for hopefuls to join the cast. To register, log on to FOX.com/Dance.

