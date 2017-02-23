Deputies locate endangered Clackamas County woman - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies locate endangered Clackamas County woman

Teresita Hogsed (Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office) Teresita Hogsed (Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office have found an endangered 61-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday.

In a tweet just after 1 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office reported that Teresita Hogsed had been found safe.

Deputies originally reported that Hogsed left her home off of Southeast 82nd Avenue in the unincorporated Milwaukie area around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

There were concerns due to the fact that she has a brain injury that causes memory problems, and deputies said she won’t know her address or phone number but would know her name.

Deputies credited the public's sharing of the search on social media with helping to find Ms. Hogsed.

