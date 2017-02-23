McMenamins Grand Lodge gets a makeover

It is a historic destination Pacific Northwest that is just a short drive from the Rose City.

The McMenamins Grand Lodge in Forest Grove just got a "grand" upgrade, with 22 new rooms, a fourth bar, and something that will "light up" Grateful Dead fans.

The Grand Lodge also features live music Wednesdays through Sundays, and visitors can even stop in to the theater to catch a movie.

