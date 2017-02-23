Reward offered in hit and run near the Hawthorne Bridge

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect in a hit and run from last month, and there is now a reward being offered for tips in the case.

According to police, a driver traveling at a high rate of speed was headed east across the Hawthorne Bridge around 2:30 p.m. on January 27 when the vehicle rear-ended two other cars.

The impact caused one of the vehicles to roll and nearly strike a person riding a bicycle nearby.

Investigators said the suspect driver continued heading east off the bridge and away from the scene.

There were no serious injuries from the crash, and police note that the suspect vehicle, a beige Ford Explorer, likely had significant front-end damage from the incident.

A bicyclist on the Hawthorne Bridge caught the crash on camera,

There is now a cash reward being offered by Crime Stoppers of Oregon for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect in this case.

To submit a tip, people can text 823HELP followed by the tip to the number 274637, share the tip at CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com, call 503-823-4357 or download the TipSubmit smartphone app.

