Teen walks away from crash in Harrisburg that split truck in half

Deputies say a 17-year-old from Halsey walked away from a rollover crash near Harrisburg that tore the pickup he was driving in half.

According to Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley, deputies responded to reports of a crash on Powerline Road near the intersection of Diamond Hill Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

When deputies got to the scene, their investigation revealed the teen was heading north on Powerline Road when he lost control of his 1989 Toyota pickup while driving through a sweeping left-hand turn.

The truck rolled then struck a utility pole, tearing the cab of the vehicle from the bed. The teen was able to get out of the vehicle and walk to a nearby home to call 911.

Medics transported the driver to a hospital in Eugene where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Deputies say the teen was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and that drug or alcohol consumption does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

The Harrisburg and Eugene Fire Departments assisted deputies at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.

