Wife of Oregon State Police trooper shot on Christmas thanks responding officers

After the news broke the killing of a man police say killed his wife and shot an Oregon State Police trooper was justified, the trooper’s wife expressed her gratitude on social media.

Hayley Shelton, who is married to Trooper Nic Cederberg, posted on Facebook Wednesday “Amazing job by the Sherwood PD officers… Thank you!”

Shelton posted the message after the Washington County District Attorney’s office said that five officers were legally justified in killing James Tylka Dec. 25, 2016.

Investigators say Tylka killed his estranged wife and opened fire on Trooper Cederberg’s vehicle while the trooper responded to a sighting of Tylka’s car Christmas day.

In her post, Shelton acknowledged the officers' actions for her husband at the scene “ultimately saved his life."

Shelton said she and Trooper Cederberg met the officers Wednesday and “never hugged anyone so hard in [her] life.”

Trooper Cederberg is currently recovering at his home with Shelton. His family has created a GoFundMe page to assist with medical expenses.

