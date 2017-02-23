PBOT crews kickoff ‘Patch-a-thon’ effort to fill potholes

After a harsh winter, many of the roads around the Portland metro area are a mess, with many of them now filled with potholes.

Crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation kicked off a special event Thursday to deal with what they are calling the most pothole damage the city has have ever seen.

The city is calling the effort “Patch-a-thon.” They are extra PBOT crews out over the next few weeks to deal with a backlog of more than a thousand potholes around Portland, a push that sure to make drivers happy.

"I try to avoid them but I also need to avoid traffic in neighboring lanes, so I’ve taken some pretty big hits. Usually I just brace myself and hope the car can handle it," said driver Maran Sheils.

Crews started by patching massive potholes on Northeast Weidler, and Transportation Commissioner Dan Saltzman even came out to lend a hand in celebration of the project.

For the next couple days, PBOT officials say they will devote about five times the amount of staff it normally does to fix the roads.

The massive amount of potholes is the aftermath of the snow and ice, as well as the chains and studded tires that ripped up the roads during Portland’s brutal winter storms.

"My experience with potholes has been generally negative this winter. I noticed a huge increase after the storm," said Sheils.

Crews will first focus repairs on the main streets and then work toward less-traveled roads.

City officials say they are not sure how long it will take to make all the repairs and that it will take quite a while, possibly weeks, to finish all the work.

They told FOX 12 the cost of labor and materials to fix each pothole comes out to about $100.

A new interactive map on the PBOT website shows how widespread the damage is, as red dots representing potholes fill the map.

Drivers with concerns about potholes can contact PBOT if there one that they don’t see on the map so crews can add it to their list.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.