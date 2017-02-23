Deputies make biggest drug bust in Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office history

In addition to the drugs, deputies seized a gun and more than $29,000 in cash during the raid. (KPTV)

Deputies said the nearly 100 pounds of meth and two pounds of heroin seized during the raid Wednesday has a street value more than $2 million, making this the largest drug bust in Multnomah County history. (KPTV)

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a raid tied to an ongoing heroin and methamphetamine investigation has led to the largest drug bust in the history of the sheriff’s office.

Members of the Special Investigations Unit and the Warrant Strike Team executed search warrants at a property in the 4000 block of Southeast 104th Avenue in Portland and at an apartment in the 1700 block of Orient Drive in Gresham Wednesday.

Investigators seized 90-100 pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of heroin, a gun and more than $29,000 in cash from the locations.

According to the sheriff’s office, this was one of the largest drug raids in state history and the street value of the drugs is more than $2 million.

"In our mission to help those working to find success in drug treatment, it is critical that we work to remove the supply of drugs coming into our community,” Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said. “Last night's successful mission made a significant impact in removing a large amount of methamphetamine from making it to the streets of our community."

Three individuals, 34-year-old Alfredo Narciso Pineda and 39-year-old Celso Marroquin Benitez of Portland and 25-year-old Alejandro Lopez Gonzales of Gresham, were arrested during the raids. All three face multiple charges tied to the possession, distribution and manufacturing of methamphetamine and heroin.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.