Four cats, two dogs die in Castle Rock house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Castle Rock late Wednesday afternoon.

Crews from Cowlitz County Fire District #6, Toutle Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the house fire in the 400 block of Quick Road.

When crews arrived they reported multiple rooms on fire in the two story home. A roof collapse made it difficult for firefighters to access all areas of the home that were on fire.

The fire was extinguished around 8 p.m.

All residents were able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported.

According to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, four cats and two dogs were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

