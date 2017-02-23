Judge Nigel Lythgoe talks about the next season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

FOX's hit dancing competition "So You Think You Can Dance" returns for season 14th this summer and judge Nigel Lythgoe says there are some surprises in store.

"The amount of talent that's out there. These dancers are absolutely stunning nowadays,” he said. “It's so, sort of athletic. And the choreographers themselves - no one had really thought about choreography.”

Following the kids edition in 2016, this year’s show goes back to the 18-30 age range. In addition, there will be changes at the judges' table as mainstay Paula Abdul will be off on tour.

Lythgoe stopped by MORE to look ahead to the new season, discuss what he sees in American dance and talk about his Dizzy Feet Foundation, which helps brings the arts to underserved communities.

The show is looking for hopefuls to join the cast. To register, log on to FOX.com/Dance.

