Deer shot with arrow in Washington Co.; reward offered for information leading to suspect

The Oregon Humane Society and the Oregon Hunters Association are offering a reward for information leading to the person who shot a deer with an arrow out of season.

The injured blacktail doe was first seen by residents in the area of Cherry Grove on February 11. An image taken shows an arrow protruding through the animals neck.

According to Oregon State Police, the doe is thought to be caring for a yearling and is likely pregnant.

Oregon Human Society along with the Oregon Hunters Association are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the person responsible for injuring the deer.

Anyone with information about the person or persons who shot the deer is asked to call the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline: 1-800-452-7888, or email TIP@state.or.us. Refer to State Police case number: SP17048082.

