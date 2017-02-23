Police: Teen injured in stabbing near North Salem HS

Salem police said a North Salem High School student was injured in a stabbing that took place near the school Thursday.

Police said at 12:07 p.m., a Salem Police School Resource Officer was returning to North Salem High School when he came upon an injured male juvenile who was on the sidewalk along 14th Street Northeast near Chemeketa Street Northeast.

Medics arrived and the victim was taken to Salem Health for treatment for superficial wounds.

Police said an investigation found the victim, who is a North Salem High School student, was stabbed by another juvenile male, who is also a student at North Salem High School.

Police said the victim and the suspect know each other.

Both North Salem High School and Parrish Middle School were placed on lockdown as officers searched for the suspect. Police have not located the suspect.

The stabbing is being investigated as possibly gang-related.

