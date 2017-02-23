Woman arrested for hit-and-run incident that damaged fire hydrant, utility systems in Sherwood

Sherwood police arrested a woman who is responsible for property damage in Sherwood.

Sherwood Police Department said on February 5 a driver caused damage to the Sherwood Water, Street, Sidewalk, and Public/Private utility systems, and caused significant damage to a fire hydrant that resulted in substantial flooding in the area of Southwest Century Drive.

The city of Sherwood offered a $3,000 reward for a witness with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Police said after receiving information from the public, they arrested and issued a citation to appear in court to 31-year-old Jessica Lynn Burgess of Newberg for the crime of failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged.

Burgess is scheduled to appear in Washington County Circuit Court for arraignment in May.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.