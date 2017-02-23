Section of Hwy 224 in Damascus to close for several weeks for landslide repairs

A section of Highway 224 near Tong Road will close Thursday afternoon while slide repairs are put in place, according to Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT said seven landslides happened in the area of Tong Road and Highway 224 in the span of 16 days.

The closure could be in place for several weeks while the emergency fix is designed, a contractor is chosen and repairs are made, according to ODOT.

Local residents will continue to have access to their homes.

ODOT said westbound traffic will be directed onto Southeast 232nd Drive and eastbound traffic will be directed onto Southeast Tong Road.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/OR224TongRoad

