100 gallons of sewage spills into storm drain that empties into Willamette River

About 100 gallons of sewage spilled into a storm drain that empties into the Willamette River Thursday.

Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the sewage spilled from a vactor truck when crews responded to a call Wednesday afternoon on North River Street near North Albina Avenue.

Crews cleaned up the spill but an unknown amount of sewage soaked into the ground and an estimated 100 gallons traveled into a storm drain that empties into the Willamette River.

The public is advised to stay out of the area and to avoid contact with the Willamette River for 48 hours.

Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the sewage release is not related to Portland's combined sewer overflow control system.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.