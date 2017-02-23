Racist graffiti found at Liberty High School

Tensions are running high at Liberty High School in Hillsboro after students found racist graffiti on campus.

Several times in recent weeks, administrators say swastikas and other racial slurs were found written on walls inside the school.

A student tells FOX 12 one of the swastikas was covered in fake blood. Student Greg Norman says it’s upsetting.

“That’s definitely unacceptable,” said Norman. “Don’t go doing that because it affects other people.”

District spokeswoman Beth Graser says tension in the school appears to be a reflection of political tensions nationwide. And while administrators encourage a healthy debate, on Thursday the Liberty High principal made a statement reminding students about their rights and responsibilities.

“Not all speech is protected under the first amendment,” said Graser. “Things that could be construed as ‘fighting words’ or any kind of hate speech are thing that aren’t protected and they aren’t acceptable within the school facility.”

Senior Giselle Carino is relieved school officials are addressing the problem. She says racial issues have escalated since the election.

“Since all the politics, it has been growing a lot more and we’ve been hearing and seeing a lot more negative comments thrown around,” Carino said.

District leaders say they did identify one person responsible for some of the swastika graffiti a few weeks ago, but they can’t be sure who’s behind all of it.

