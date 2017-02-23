Local fisherman creates nonprofit that rewards people who pick up trash along rivers

Two people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing Friday after they attempted to defend two young girls after a man began shouting hateful messages at them on a MAX train.More >
Two people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing Friday after they attempted to defend two young girls after a man began shouting hateful messages at them on a MAX train.More >
A man yelling "hate speech" on a MAX train in northeast Portland stabbed and killed two people who tried to intervene, according to police.More >
A man yelling "hate speech" on a MAX train in northeast Portland stabbed and killed two people who tried to intervene, according to police.More >
Vancouver police said a boy sustained life-threatening injuries after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle after an altercation in a Safeway parking lot.More >
Vancouver police said a boy sustained life-threatening injuries after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle after an altercation in a Safeway parking lot.More >
Vancouver police said a boy has died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle after an altercation a store parking lot.More >
Vancouver police said a boy has died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle after an altercation a store parking lot.More >
Governor Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Saturday conveyed their thoughts regarding a vicious attack that took place on a Northeast Portland MAX train.More >
Governor Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Saturday conveyed their thoughts regarding a vicious attack that took place on a Northeast Portland MAX train.More >
Investigators said it's not clear how they began circulating in southern Oregon, but detectives have learned the bills have also been passed recently throughout the Pacific Northwest.More >
Investigators said it's not clear how they began circulating in southern Oregon, but detectives have learned the bills have also been passed recently throughout the Pacific Northwest.More >
A man driving with "private" license plates was arrested on Highway 26, causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.More >
A man driving with "private" license plates was arrested on Highway 26, causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.More >
Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was injured along Burnside Street in southwest Portland Wednesday.More >
Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was injured along Burnside Street in southwest Portland Wednesday.More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to girls at a Woodburn laundromat on May 8.More >
Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to girls at a Woodburn laundromat on May 8.More >