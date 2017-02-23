Deputies: Two women arrested for elder abuse in Rainier - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Two women arrested for elder abuse in Rainier

Nettie Anderson and Sandra Anderson, jail booking photos. (Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Nettie Anderson and Sandra Anderson, jail booking photos. (Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies arrested two women after a complaint of potential elder abuse in Rainier.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a home in the 72000 block of Beaver Springs Road on Thursday morning after a report from Department of Human Services that the victim, Betty Newell, did not appear to be receiving the necessary and legally required care from her caretakers.

Newell was taken to the emergency room at St. John Hospital.

Sandra Anderson, 61, and Nettie Anderson, 69, were each arrested on one count of criminal mistreatment in the first degree. They were lodged in the Columbia County Jail, but later each posted $1,500 bail and were released. 

They will appear in court at a later date.

