Oregon City crews dealing with multiple landslides

Due to snow, ice and record rainfall this winter season, Oregon City crews are dealing with multiple landslides.

The first landslide is on Trillium Park Drive where City staff were notified of a water main break. The water main break attributed to the landslide.

Trillium Park Drive is closed from Swordfern Court to Canyon Court and the water main break has been isolated.

An Oregon City woman and her roommates are being forced to pack up and leave their home after the landslide on Trillium Park Drive damaged the home.

A second landslide described as "active" is located on private property north of Barclay Hills Park between Alden Street and Peter Skene Way.

The City of Oregon City said they have an eight inch waterline and an eight inch sanitary sewer line in that area. The eight inch sewer line was impacted by the landslide. City crews have implemented a temporary bypass plan to provide service to the area.

Three other landslides involving private property damage are getting worse under current weather conditions. No public facilities or homes have been damaged.

