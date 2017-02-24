Oregon City roommates must leave crack-riddled home after landslide

After living in the same house for 14 years, an Oregon City woman and her roommates were told they need to leave indefinitely.

According to Michelle Buche, a landslide that happened last Wednesday resulted in a water main break. In turn, she said, that break caused a shift in her home's foundation.

Buche said she has noticed cracks in her ceiling, on the walls and even above her laundry room. Just the other day, she realized the steps that lead to downstairs began separating from the wall.

“Right here you can see where it's all separated," Buche pointed out. “It's getting progressively worse."

Buche said city workers came out to assess the foundation of her home along with the home's interior. Their determination, however, was not what she wanted to hear.

“They looked at it and it's separating even more and that's why they determined that we have to leave by 5 O’clock tomorrow.”

According to Buche, it has been hard to find a hotel that will take her dog and two roommates.

“It's been a nightmare - it's just been a really bad day," Buche said.

While she doesn't know if or when she can go back, she said she is focused on finding a place to stay in the meantime.

Fox 12 reached out Oregon City to find out their plans on assessing the home, they said ongoing monitoring of the area is planned.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.