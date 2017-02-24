Oregon band teacher arrested again in child sex abuse case - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon band teacher arrested again in child sex abuse case

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
KPTV file image KPTV file image
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

A middle school band teacher in western Oregon has been arrested for the second time this month on child sexual abuse charges.

The Register-Guard reports that 34-year-old Matthew McKinley Woodford of Springfield was jailed Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on 15 charges. The charges allege he engaged in inappropriate communication and sexual contact with a student younger than 15.

Woodford has pleaded not guilty.

The new indictment follows Woodford's Feb. 3 arrest on similar charges but includes details alleging he sexually abused the victim on numerous occasions.

Woodford has been placed on leave from his job as Thurston Middle School's music director.

School district spokeswoman Jen McCulley says the district has started the termination process for his employment.

