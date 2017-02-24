Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, February 24

Here are the links and numbers featured on More Good Day Oregon on Friday, February 24, 2017.

He was the first transgendered male to appear on the cover of Men’s Health magazine, and he has also appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show twice! Now Oregon’s Aydian Dowling is hoping to make a change in the world with to his clothing. For more information on Aydian and his fashions, visit Point5CC.com.

Portland native and KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer and the rest of his KISS family - Gene Simmons, Paul Stanely and Eric Singer - just gave a surprise performance right here in the Rose City as part of the All-Star Salute to the Oregon Military, a fundraising gala that raised $1.4 million towards construction of the Oregon Military Museum, which is named after Tommy's father, Brigadier General James B. Thayer. The museum complex coming to Clackamas will provide educational resources for preserving and sharing our military history. For more information, including links to donate, head to OregonMilitaryMuseumProject.org.

There are lots of wild adventures around Oregon, but a new one is not for you but instead for your dog! Wild Pup Adventure takes energetic dogs on hiking, swimming, and running adventures, along with dog sitting and training. For more information, log on to WildPupAdventure.com.

