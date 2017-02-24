Oregon transgender model launches clothing line

He was the first transgender male to appear on the cover of Men’s Health magazine, and he has also appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show twice!

Now Oregon’s Aydian Dowling is hoping to make a change in the world with to his clothing.

His new clothing line, Point 5cc, features, shirts, hats accessories and more, and all purchases support Point of Pride, a non-profit that helps trans people in need.

For more information on Aydian and his fashions, visit Point5CC.com.

