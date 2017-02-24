New Portland business offers adventures for your dog - KPTV - FOX 12


New Portland business offers adventures for your dog

There are lots of wild adventures around Oregon, but a new one is not for you but instead for your dog!

Wild Pup Adventure takes energetic dogs on hiking, swimming, and running adventures, along with dog sitting and training.

The trained and certified staff members have taken dogs on hikes at the Gorge and runs through the city, and there are multiple different packages from pet owners to choose for their dogs.

For more information, log on to WildPupAdventure.com.

