Portland police target high traffic area for Vision Zero evening mission

Police officers executed a traffic safety mission in northeast Portland Thursday night as a part of Portland’s Vision Zero program.

Between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., officers were stationed to make traffic stops on 82nd Avenue from Northeast Sandy Boulevard to Southeast Washington Street.

This part of the city was chosen based on numerous community complaints and it being a high traffic area.

In total, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division, assisted by the North, Central and East Precincts, issued 29 citations for 50 individual violations in addition to 10 written warnings. Of the stops made by officers, four were of pedestrians. All other stops were of drivers.

Regarding the City of Portland's Vision Zero effort, the Portland Police Bureau says it is “committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities.”

Vision Zero aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on the streets of Portland by 2025.

To learn more about the program, visit the Vision Zero website.

