Autopsy: Man found dead in home shared with son after search died of natural causes

An 87-year-old man found dead in his Aurora home last week died of natural causes according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oregon State Medical Examiners Office notified detectives Thursday that Henry Conley Fitchett Jr. died naturally after his body was found by authorities in his home Feb. 16.

Fitchett was reported missing by family members on Jan. 29 after they say he hadn’t been seen since September 2016. Fitchett’s son was taken into custody upon the discovery of the body.

According to a Marion County probable cause statement and data sheet, Fitchett's son admitted to spending money belonging to his father on personal purchases and other payments.

At this point in the investigation, the sheriff's office is making no further comment on the Fitchett case and is referring any additional questions to the Marion County District Attorneys Office.

