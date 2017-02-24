Oregon City roommates clear out of house cracking due to landslide

It seems like every time Michelle Buche looks, there is another crack in her house

There are dozens of cracks in the kitchen, along the stairs and on the floors and now she even has doors that won’t shut.

A slow-moving landslide is literally tearing her Oregon City home apart.

“It’s very overwhelming,” Buche said. “I’ve been in between jobs, and then having this, it’s just been one thing after another and it’s kind of scary.”

The house is so unsafe that city officials said Buche and her roommate have to evacuate the property.

The issues all started with a major water line break last week along Trillium Park Drive. Public works officials told FOX 12 the shifting earth is disrupting utility service.

Now the sidewalk is coming apart, too, and there is a visible depression in the middle of the road

City officials say this isn’t too surprising for the area, though, and say the state deemed this area a geological hazard 20 years ago. They say many homes were built back when building codes were much different

For now this road will remain closed and crews will keep a close eye on it. They are monitoring the home as well, and say it is definitely structurally damaged, adding that they are not sure at this point if it can be stabilized.

Buche says she’s holding on tight to the memories she’s made in her home over the last 14 years, and she’s hoping the house can be fixed so she can go back home soon.

“I raised my daughter here, since she went to high school,” she said. “The first day of high school we found this place, and it was perfect because it’s like being in the woods at the same time.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.