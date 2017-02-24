Coast range businesses face challenge of another round of snow

Friday was another day outside Camp 18 with a shovel for Jake Miller.

He's becoming accustomed to shoveling the steps outside the restaurant over the last couple of months, and Friday was no different.

“I told my wife it wasn't going to snow, and she's like, ‘You were wrong,’” Miller said.

For people like Miller who work along this stretch of the coast range, business has been rough at times.

Lynnette Searle has been running Sunset Espresso for the last several years and knows winter is a slow time of year for her. She said she hasn't seen it this bad for a while, though.

"It's been a tough winter for us,” she said. “We've been shut down for eight days because of weather this year."

Waking up to a couple of inches of snow Friday morning meant it was going to be a slow day for her, but like most people who work up here, she's already looking ahead.

"It gets very little traffic when the roads are like this,” Searle explained. "I have a vacation planned with my girlfriends to California, in a few days so I'm looking forward to that."

Both Searle and Miller are hopeful this will be the last round of winter, especially Miller, who has already spent a little more time than he'd like clearing the front steps.

"Pretty much, I'm tired of shoveling."

