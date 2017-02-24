Faith leaders gather in opposition of new immigration policies

Faith leaders gathered at a northeast Portland church Friday morning to oppose President Trump's new rules on immigration enforcement.

Those gathered at the Augustana Lutheran Church on Northeast 14th Avenue say the recent immigration enforcement and deportations ordered by the Trump administration are unfair.

The faith leaders say the new federal directives expand the scope of undocumented immigrants who are considered a priority for deportation.

"We are a country built by immigrants, and when we attack an immigrant, we are attacking the piece of nation like it is right now," said Francisco, an immigrant from El Salvador.

Representatives of Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities and organizations including the Albina Ministerial Alliance, VOZ, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice, Familias en Accion and Jobs with Justice were in attendance at the event.

The Augustana Lutheran Church has been a sanctuary congregation since 1996.

