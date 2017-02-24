Deputies arrest Grants Pass man after crime spree in Sandy

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest after a series of car break-ins earlier this week.

Nathanael James Young of Grants Pass was arrested Friday morning after deputies found a firearm stolen from one of the broken-into vehicles, along with many other items likely stolen from Sandy.

Young was taken to the Jackson County Jail. His is being held on $35,000 bail and faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.

Police officers in Sandy are now working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to match the stolen items to the rightful owners.

