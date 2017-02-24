Two former Cleveland HS students charged with arson after setting fires inside the school

Two former Cleveland High School students have been arrested for arson after breaking into the school and setting several fires.

Portland Fire & Rescue said on Thursday morning, Devyn Julkowski and John Schrengohst, both 20 years old broke into the high school located in southeast Portland. The two men vandalized the school and lit several fires in the school.

According to PF&R, four staff members were in the school at the time.

PF&R's Arson Investigation Unit were able to identify the suspects as Julkowski and Schrengohst. The two men were arrested and each charged with one count of arson in the first degree and three counts of burglary in the second degree.

