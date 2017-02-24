Police: Body recovered from Lebanon hotel pond

Lebanon police said a body of a man was recovered from a pond at the Best Western Premier Boulder Falls Inn Friday morning.

Police said groundskeeping employees found the body in the pond of the hotel's Japanese garden.

Water rescue personnel from the Lebanon Fire Department arrived on scene and retrieved the body. Police said it appeared the body had been submerged in the pond for several hours.

Police said the man is a 56-year-old transient from the Sweet Home area. The name of the man has not been released.

Foul play is not suspected and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Lebanon Police Department.

