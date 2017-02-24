Experts: Clackamas Co. known for having a higher risk of landslides than other areas

The deep freezes the Portland metro area has had this winter, combined with the heavy rains are a recipe for landslides.

Out in Oregon City, that’s exactly what crews are dealing with.

A landslide off Trillium Park Drive in Oregon City forced renters to evacuate after their home was damaged in the slide.

AIR 12 was overhead Friday, and captured the leftover mess from landslides from December 2015 near the Forest Edge Apartments and Berry Hill Park Apartments off Beavercreek Road.

That landslide forced several evacuations around Christmastime. But much of that area still sits in ruins, and part of it condemned.

The complex on top of the hill is in the process of installing a retaining wall near its buildings on the edge, and they hope to get tenants back in the vacant buildings soon.

Meantime, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries says Clackamas County is known for being slightly higher risk for landslides, compared to other parts of the Portland metro area.

“A lot of northwestern Clackamas County, unfortunately, has a relatively high landslide hazard. Including Oregon City and portions of West Linn and Lake Oswego. The hazard is present because of the geology. The geology down there is a little bit different than it is in the rest of the Portland metro,” says Bill Burns, with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.

If you’d like to see where your home rates on the landslide risk scale, there is an interactive map, you can plug in your address and see what researchers have to say about the zone you live in.

Click here: www.oregongeology.org/sub/slido/index.htm

