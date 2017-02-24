'Super Plungers' dive into Columbia River in support of Special Olympics

Some brave souls donned swim trunks and costumes to plunge into the Columbia River, and it's all for a good cause.

More than a dozen people took part in a Polar Plunge - Super Plunge Friday afternoon in support of Special Olympics Oregon.

The "Super Plungers" will dive in the 40-degree water each hour, for 24 hours to raise more than $5,000 for Special Olympics Oregon.

The Super Plunge is a kick off for the main event taking place Saturday, where more than 1,500 people will take to the frigid waters all in support of the athletes.

"I'm hoping for a great community event with lots of people and music, and we've got some vendors coming down, And so, if anybody is interested, you don't have to plunge, you can still come on down and enjoy the party," said Portland Police Lt. Andy Shearer.

If you are interested in joining the main event, you can still sign up online. Visit: plungeoregon.com

