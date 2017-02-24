Deputies: Beaverton man arrested after attempting to blackmail woman for nude photos

A 21-year-old Beaverton man was arrested after he tried to blackmail a Tigard woman into sending explicit photos, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

WCSO said on January 31 a detective took a report of a woman who had begun receiving text messages from an unknown person. The text messages contained nude photos of the woman, which were taken without her knowledge using a hidden camera, according to WCSO.

The unknown person, later identified as Sean Spaulding of Beaverton, tried to blackmail the woman into sending more photos. He threatened to post the images on social media and send them to the woman's family.

WCSO said during the investigation another victim was discovered from an incident in June 2016. Detectives learned Spaulding tricked a juvenile female into sending nude photos of herself to him.

The investigation also uncovered instances of identity theft where Spaulding posed as a Portland woman online in attempt to obtain more nude photos of other women.

Spaulding was arrested on February 15.

On Friday, a Washington County grand jury returned a 10 count indictment against Spaulding for crimes including invasion of personal privacy, two counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree, identity theft, two counts of computer crime, coercion and two counts of attempted coercion.

WCSO believes there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

