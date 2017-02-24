Three horses seized from Damascus property; woman charged with animal neglect

A Damascus woman is facing animal neglect charges after investigators found three starving horses and one dead horse on her property.

Oregon Humane Society said they received a tip from someone concerned that a horse had died on the property on Southeast Winston Road.

When investigators served a search warrant at the property on Thursday, they say they found the body of one horse and three others severely emaciated.

According to OHS, the horses had been seen eating wooden fence boards and blackberry vines, signs that no other food was available.

OHS workers have taken the horses to an undisclosed location to receive medical attention.

The owner, Christine Davis, has been charged with three counts of animal neglect. She is due in court next month.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.