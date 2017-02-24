NE Portland woman asks thieves to return urn containing mother's ashes

A northeast Portland woman is pleading with the thieves who broke into her truck, asking them to return a small urn containing her mother’s ashes.

Danita Henry and her mother Sandy were very close. But last October, Sandy passed away from cancer. She left behind a loving family, countless friends and a life well lived.

“My mom was so full of life,” said Henry. “She had a laugh that made everybody giggle. She loved camping. She loved family. She just liked to go do stuff.”

To honor Sandy’s love of the outdoors, Henry took a small urn containing her mother’s ashes along with her on a camping trip for President’s Day weekend. She came home Monday night and forgot to take it out of her truck.

The next morning, Henry went outside to head off to work and noticed her truck had been ransacked.

“It was unlocked, there were papers all over. And we’re going through just cleaning it up, like oh well, no big deal. And then I discovered they had taken the miniature urn that had my mom’s ashes in it.”

Henry filed a police report, she’s been calling pawn shops and trying to get the word out on social media. She’s asking people to keep an eye out for the small silver urn with ornate, black detailing on it and some purple coloring.

If the car prowlers see this story, Henry hopes they’ll decide to return the urn and she’ll take it back – no questions asked. She just wants her mom back where she belongs.

“I’m sure they probably didn’t know what it was they took. It just looks like a fancy paperweight, but it’s not. It’s irreplaceable. It’s my best friend. It’s my mom.”

