Monster Jam, Multnomah Co. Animal Services team up to promote animal adoption

Monster Jam teamed up with Multnomah County Animal Services to encourage people to adopt shelter animals.

Monster Jam transformed MCAS' parking lot in a Monster Mutt "Barking Lot" Friday afternoon.

The event feature the 10,000 pound Scooby Doo truck. Scooby Doo's driver says she's happy to help the cause.

"I've always been very passionate about animals and I want them to find homes and good homes, and they're such sweet animals," said Myranda Cozad.

Monster Jam is putting on three shows this weekend at the Moda Center.

One hundred truck loads of dirt were delivered to the Moda Center. That's roughly 3.5 million pounds of dirt.

For more information on Monster Jam, visit https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/portland-or-0

