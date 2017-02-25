Fire damages roof of Vancouver business

Fire crews responded to a report of a commercial fire along Highway 99 in Vancouver Friday night.

Crews arrived and found fire on the roof of an Edwards Jones Investment Office, located at 6204 Northeast Highway 99.

Firefighters contained the fire to the roof. The fire did not penetrate the building.

Vancouver Fire Battalion Chief said crews believe the fire may be related to an electrical issue, but an investigation is under way.

No injuries reported.

