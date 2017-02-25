Deputies investigating string of windows shot out of homes, school in Scotts Mills

Marion County deputies are investigating a string of windows that were shot out in Scotts Mills.

Deputies say around 2 a.m. Friday they got two separate calls reporting a home window had been shot out. The first was in the 6900 block of Northeast Crooked Finger Road. The homeowner reported their sliding glass door had been shot out.

About 20 minutes later deputies say a second call came in from a home in the 1800 block of Northeast Mt. Angel Scotts Mills Road, the caller stated that one of their windows was shot out. Both homeowners told deputies they heard a car speeding away from the area.

Then around 10 a.m. Friday, Silverton Police Department reported that the Scotts Mills Elementary School had four windows shot out. They estimate damage to the school was near $2,000.

Deputies believe a small caliber gun or pellet gun was used to break the windows.

John Winslow, the owner of Camp Dakota nine miles from Scotts Mills, told FOX 12 Friday he was also targeted.

"This is the yurt that got shot," Winslow said as he walked through the property. "It wasn't a drive-by, you will be able to see why here in a second."

Winslow says to shoot out the windows to their yurt the suspect would have had to come on to the property and hike a short distance up the hill.

"These windows were completely shot out," Winslow said. "There were nine shots total in the glass, obviously they have been replaced now, circled holes right there where you can see the BB marks."

Winslow says as a small business owner it is frustrating to see something like this. He also said it was disappointing to hear of the other incidents Friday morning.

"As a small business owner you know it comes out my family's pocket, what they shot up down in the Scotts Mills school or the post office, that is coming out of everyone's pocket that's tax payer dollars," Winslow said

The Sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about these cases to contact them at 503-588-5032.

