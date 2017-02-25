Family concerned that former deputy who assaulted boy may be released from jail early

A former deputy who's behind bars for beating a 4-year-old boy, claims he's found God, and now, he's trying to get out of jail early. The victim's family said they're appalled and terrified.

Michael Abo, a former Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputy, was arrested in January 2014. He was found guilty of first degree assault and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

The victim, Noah, is now 7 years old. Despite what doctors said three years ago, he's now walking, laughing and talking. But family worries that the man who did hurt him will get out of jail sooner than they thought.

"We're so thankful to God that he's alive and that he's walking and talking," said Karen Sengezer, Noah's grandmother.

Despite being left with broken ribs, a torn intestine and a severe brain injury, Noah still manages to laugh.

Sengezer says Noah still has nightmares about that awful night three years ago.

"They said, the boy he was, is gone. We don't know if he's going to live more than 24 hours," said Sengezer.

But now, after years of progress, the haunting memories are starting to surface. The family says Abo is trying to reduce his sentence.

"Everything just comes back. Noah doesn't know why everyone is crying. It's tough," said Sengezer. "All the wounds came back out, it was like the scab was ripped off. It's just devastating for the whole family."

The family was shocked when they read the news in a letter from the Department of Justice.

"This is an injustice, this should not happen, this man should serve every day of his life. We felt that he wasn't sentenced enough. Noah has a life sentence," said Sengezer.

Abo was Noah's mother's boyfriend at the time of the assault. The family told FOX 12 that Abo recently wrote Noah a letter from jail, apologizing for the way he disciplined Noah, and saying that he's found God and is a changed man.

