Police searching for missing 74-year-old Hood River man

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old Hood River man.

Hugh Farmer was last seen on Thursday at St. Vincent Hospital after a 1 p.m. appointment.

Hood River police said Farmer was dropped off at the Gateway Max Station by Columbia Area Transit bus Thursday morning and took the MAX train to the hospital. He was last seen on camera leaving the hospital at 2 p.m.

He has had recent brain surgery and could be in medical distress.

Farmer is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 230 pounds, bald head on top with a scar from ear to ear. He was wearing a brown plaid shirt, black jeans, gray coat and a gray hat. He could be carrying a green grocery bag.

If you see Farmer or know of his whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement or Hood River police 541-386-2711.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.