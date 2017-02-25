No. 10 Oregon State defeats No. 8 Stanford 50-47 - KPTV - FOX 12

No. 10 Oregon State defeats No. 8 Stanford 50-47

By The Associated Press
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

Marie Gulich made a go-ahead layup with 14.4 seconds left and No. 10 Oregon State clinched a share of the Pac-12 regular season title with a 50-47 victory over No. 8 Stanford on Friday night.

Sydney Weise led the Beavers (26-3, 15-2 Pac-12) with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, while Kolbie Orum added 12 points and six rebounds. The crowd of 9,604 was a record for a women's game at Gill Coliseum.

Erica McCall and Alanna Smith each had nine points for Stanford (24-5, 14-3), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. The Cardinal had not dropped a conference game on the road this season.

The Cardinal have not finished atop the league's standings for the past two seasons after more than a decade of dominance. Oregon State won it in 2014, snapping a Stanford run of 14 straight seasons with at least a share of it.

