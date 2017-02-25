Missing Gresham woman found safe

UPDATE: Katherine Bonner has been found safe.

Police are searching for a Gresham woman who was last seen on Wednesday.

Katherine “Kat” Bonner, 41, left her home at around noon on February 22nd and has not been heard from since.

According to Gresham Police, Bonner is described as a mixed-race woman, with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’ 5” tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Bonner's whereabouts is encouraged to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.

