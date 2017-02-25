Salem police enhance safety with DUII patrols

The Salem Police Department will be continuing with specialized patrols to target those who are Driving Under The Influence of Intoxicants to enhance the safety of our roadways.

The overtime patrol shifts, funded by Oregon Impact, will continue to focus on the very dangerous issue of driving while impaired. During the months of January and February, Salem Police officers arrested 76 people for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, cited thirteen people for Minor In Possession of Alcohol, issued 240 citations for driving while suspended, 95 for driving without a seat belts, 38 for driving while using a cellular phone, and issued another 2,557 citations and warnings for various other offenses.

The Salem Police Department and our partners such as Oregon Impact are committed to keeping our community safe through traffic safety enforcement and education.

