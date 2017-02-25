Newport man killed in Highway 101 crash

A 40-year-old Newport man was killed after he lost control of his SUV and drove off an embankment Saturday morning.

Oregon State Police say Edgar Mendez Romero was driving a green Ford Explorer northbound on Highway 101 when he lost control due to icy road conditions.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 101, about four miles south of Newport.

Police said Romero's SUV slid sideways across the highway and traveled over an embankment before coming to rest on its top in a small nearby creek. He was wearing a safety belt when the crash occurred, according to authorities.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Newport Fire and Rescue, Depoe Bay Fire and Rescue, and ODOT. These rescue teams were in the area responding to other ice-related crashes that occurred around the same time.

