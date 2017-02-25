Vancouver officer involved shooting ends after chase and crash downtown

Two people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing Friday after they attempted to defend two young girls after a man began shouting hateful messages at them on a MAX train.More >
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has called on the federal government to immediately revoke the permit for an "alt-right event" scheduled in Portland on June 4 following Friday's attack on a MAX train that left two men dead.More >
Cellphone video shows the scary moment a 10-year-old boy flew off a steep water slide and landed on the concrete.More >
Two people died after a horrific stabbing attack near Portland’s Hollywood Transit Center Friday, but a third victim survived thanks to the quick actions of a stranger.More >
As summer heat descends, replacing balmy spring breezes, ticks are becoming active in many regions of the United States. In the coming months, some experts predict that ticks and the diseases they cause will be more abundant due to warmer winter temperatures.More >
Friends of a Vancouver teen who likely drowned in Lacamas Lake Saturday afternoon said he was a kind, humble young man who had his dreams of playing college football.More >
Cellphone video shows the suspect in a stabbing that killed two people and injured another on a MAX train Friday having an outburst on another train the night before the attack.More >
A passenger grabbed the steering during a fight in a car with a driver leading to a crash on Highway 26 near Warm Springs, according to police.More >
The man accused of killing two people and injuring one during a violent stabbing on a northeast Portland MAX train is set to appear in court Tuesday.More >
An enraged Bryce Harper charged the mound, fired his helmet and traded punches to the head with San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland after getting hit by a fastball, setting off a wild brawl during the...More >
