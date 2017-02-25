Vancouver officer involved shooting ends after chase and crash downtown

Vancouver Police and the region's Major Crime Unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting, chase, and crash that ended with on man under arrest.

Saturday morning shortly after 11 a.m. Vancouver Police said they were sent to help a Washington State Department of Corrections officer contact and arrest a wanted man in the area of the 2500 block of Main Street.

When officers contacted the man, they say he tried to hit the Vancouver officer with his car. That's when investigators say the Vancouver officer fired at the suspect who then took off.

Police say as they were pursuing the car it hit a silver sedan on at the intersection of Broadway and east 16th street in downtown Vancouver. The suspect car then continued on crashing into a building at the end of the intersection.

That’s when officers say the man inside of the car got out and took off on foot. Police say they caught up with him a short time later and arrested him.

Vancouver Police said a woman was also in the car with the male suspect, she was evaluated for injuries and detained.

The suspect in the chase was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-live threatening injuries.

Police say there were two people inside the silver sedan that was hit. They were treated for minor injuries.

The officer involved is on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure.

