Vancouver woman turns herself in after deadly hit-and-run crash

A 35-year-old woman has turned herself in after a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Vancouver area.

Vancouver police say at about 11 a.m. Sunday morning, they received a call from an attorney saying a client of theirs wanted to turn themselves in for the hit-and-run.

Jessica Bankhead was booked into the Clark County Jail on felony hit-and-run charges.

Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Vancouver Fire Department crews were sent to the crash in the 2300 block of Northeast Minnehaha Street just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 44-year-old man lying in the eastbound lanes.

Deputies say witnesses told them the man was walking east and pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a vehicle that then sped off.

At the time, they suspected that the man – later identified as 44-year old Richard Waller of Vancouver – was hit by a mid-90s Nissan, possibly a Pathfinder.

On Sunday, deputies say Bankhead admitted to being the driver of a 1988 Nissan Pathfinder that struck Waller.

They added that Bankhead's SUV was seized as evidence, and they found damage to it consistent with the collision.

Detectives believe that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

